Record number of UCI-registered mountain bike teams for 2010

Many UCI teams were represented at the start of the women's cross country race at the World Cup in Madrid in 2009. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

For the 2010 season, the UCI has registered a record of 107 mountain bike teams from 19 different nations. In contrast, in 2009, there were just 90 registered squads.

Both Hungary, with its Podilatis - Bianchi team, and Greece, with its Euro One-Cube Team, are nations which have registered UCI teams for the first time. Six other countries have seen an increase in the number of their teams: Norway, Czech Republic, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria and Holland.

The nations that continue to have the most UCI mountain bike teams are Germany with 11, the United States with 12, Italy with 14 and France with 15.

The number of teams specializing in Olympic distance cross country has increased by 12. Also on the rise are the number of teams specializing in junior cross country racing and elite downhill and four cross racing. Teams with mixed disciplines are also increasing.

View the complete list of 2010 UCI Mountain Bike Teams and their riders on Cyclingnews.