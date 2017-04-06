Recon Ride: Paris-Roubaix - Podcast

Mat Hayman throws his bike to win the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sunday's Paris-Roubaix is the grand finale of the cobbled Classics. Nicknamed the Hell of the North, the race has spent more than a century punishing riders with its uniquely brutal terrain.

As a last chance saloon for a number of big Classics stars who build their seasons around early spring racing, Paris-Roubaix adds Monumental pressure to an already daunting list of challenges that also includes the Arenberg Trench and the Carrefour de l'Arbre. Experience counts for a great deal in the Paris-Roubaix, as veteran Mathew Hayman proved in 2016.

The Recon Ride covers the route, the favourites and the storylines ahead of the main event, and Hayman himself joins the show to provide his perspective on a race he's started more than a dozen times.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.