Recon Ride: Off-season 2017 - Podcast
One final 'preview' show for 2017
The 2017 WorldTour is officially in the rearview mirror, with no major races left to preview, but the off-season and the season to come have plenty of storylines for the Recon Ride to dissect before signing off for the year.
The podcast discusses the transfers likely to have the biggest impact on the pro peloton and what to expect in 2018 in one last 'preview' show.
