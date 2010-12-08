Trending

Rasmussen to announce his new team on Thursday

Personal sponsor Hembo said to have secured a Continental licence

The controversial Michael Rasmussen pictured at the Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rasmussen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Rasmussen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Embattled Tour de France leader Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Makoto Ayano)

Michael Rasmussen will be captain of the Continental-ranked team Christina Watches team next year, according to reports in several Danish media.  His personal sponsor, Christina Hembo, is said to have already secured a licence for the team from the International Cycling Union.

