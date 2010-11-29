Hembo says Rasmussen team in the works

Image 1 of 3 The controversial Michael Rasmussen pictured at the Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Embattled Tour de France leader Michael Rasmussen (Rabobank) (Image credit: Makoto Ayano) Image 3 of 3 According to Michael Rasmussen teams are starting to circle (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Rasmussen's personal sponsor, Christina Hembo, has responded to criticism of her plans to build a racing team around the Danish rider. She rejected the doubts of HTC-Highroad sports director and fellow Dane Brian Holm.

Rasmussen recently said he was “in a state of shock” after not receiving a contract with Team Saxo Bank-SunGard for the coming year.

He has been riding as a one-man team under the name Christina Racing since July, and Hembo said that she would develop a full team with Rasmussen as captain and part owner.

Holm called the plans a “marketing stunt”, dismissing her plans as unrealistic.

"I thought Brian Holm was actually a sports director or sports commentator,”" Hembo told sporten.dk. "I think maybe he should keep quiet.”

She said that plans are already underway, with help from her husband Claus Hembo and Rasmussen.

"We have had the pleasure of being with Michael Rasmussen in the last few days. We are working on the team and will soon be ready to announce something,” she said.

"I've read that Brian Holm calls it a marketing stunt. But Holm will get smarter.”