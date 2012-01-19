Radical Lights Factory Racing Team announced

A Radical Lights Factory Racing rider (Image credit: Radical Lights Factory Racing)

Three Australian endurance mountain bikers - Jason McAvoy, Andrew Hall and Garry James - have come together under the Radical Lights banner to form Australia's newest mountain bike endurance team. Radical Lights, an Australian company which produces bike lights, announced the team in Canberra on Tuesday.

Jason McAvoy has represented Australia at the 24-hour Solo World Championships on three occasions, twice in Canada, and he is currently a category world champion. In 2011, he was also in the GC winning pair for Terra Australis, and won his age category at both the national and Australian 24-hour solo championships.

Andrew Hall is an experienced elite level marathon and enduro racer. In 2011, he made the podium in a range of endurance and ultra-endurance events. These included wins or podiums in 24-hour solo and duo races, the Terra Australis stage race, six- and eight-hour races and marathons. Hall was the overall winner of the 2011 SRAM Singletrack Mind eight-hour series.

Garry James is also a highly experienced endurance racer. Competing in the master and super masters categories, James has won his category in the 24-hour solo national championships for four years running and came second in his category in the 2010 24-hour Solo World Championships. Even when competing in open categories, James is a contender. He finished second overall in the 2011 Mountains to Beach stage race. Through 2011, he won his category in races from 75km up to 24hr solo.

The team will race Cannondale bikes including the Flash 29r and the Scalpel.