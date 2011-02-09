Rabobank's Breukink says UCI and teams must discuss radio ban

Technical Director Erik Breukink speaks at the team presentation. (Image credit: Rudi Ottens)

Declaring that eliminating race radios “is not an option,” Rabobank technical director Erik Breukink called for the International Cycling Union (UCI) to sit down and discuss the issue with the teams, which are united against the ban.

The UCI has banned radio communications between riders and team cars in races ranked 1.HC, 2.HC or lower this year.

"Communication through the ears should continue,” Breukink said on the team's website. "The danger to the riders and the tactical aspect of the team leaders seem to me to make abolition not an option.

“We must also think ahead and not go back in time. Proper use of modern communications would not hurt the sport.”

There was a protest against the ban in the first race of the Challenge Mallorca on Sunday. Riders showed up at the Trofeo Palma wearing their radios, disrupting the start. Ultimately the riders were allowed to keep their radios, but the race jury said there would be no official final classification for the race.

Breukink called that protest a success. "The teams have shown they are united and all on the same wavelength. Out of respect to the organizer, we have limited the action to one day. We now hope for an agreement with the UCI.

"It seems to me only logical that the UCI respond to the invitation of the teams to discuss the subject. The teams are unanimously and categorically opposed to a ban."