Rabobank confirm Renshaw signing

The Rabobank team has announced it has signed Mark Renshaw for 2012 and 2013 to bolster its roster of sprinters.

The highly regarded Australian has played a key role in helping Mark Cavendish dominate the sprints in the last three years but will work with Theo Bos and fellow Australian Michael Matthews in the future, as well as getting more opportunities to win himself.

"For many years I helped others to win races, now I'm going to try some of the biggest competitions to win myself. Rabobank cycling team is one of the most professional teams with a solid structure, so I have goals to pursue. I look forward to sharing my experience, helping Theo Bos and Rabobank. "

Renshaw follows in the footstep of Robbie McEwen, Graeme Brown and Michael Matthews, Australians who have raced or who are racing for Rabobank.

"Renshaw has excellent qualities, extensive experience in field sprints, who may in addition sprint for his own gain. The fact that the initiative comes from Renshaw says a lot about the esteem in which riders hold our team," said Rabobank director Erik Breukink.



