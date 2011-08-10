Report: Renshaw to be number one sprinter at Rabobank

Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) takes stage four of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP)

Sky has reportedly been beaten to the punch by Rabobank to sign Mark Renshaw for the next two seasons, outbidding the British outfit.

According to De Telegraaf, Renshaw will head to next year’s Tour de France as Rabobank’s appointed sprinter. The report cites the Dutch bank’s growing interests in the Australian market as a catalyst for the 28-year-old’s recruitment. Sources close to Renshaw had informed Cyclingnews earlier this week that he and Mark Cavendish were both Sky-bound in 2012.

Cyclingnews contacted Rabobank for comment however a spokesman said that nothing would be confirmed "until a deal is signed."

De Telegraaf also reports that another HTC-Highroad rider looking for a new home, John Degenkolb is close to reaching an agreement with Leopard Trek. The Luxembourg team is also believed to be courting Tony Martin.

