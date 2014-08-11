Quintana returns to racing at Vuelta a Burgos

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana demonstrated his talents in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Nairo Quintana enjoys his national anthem with his child on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all dressed in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 A smiling Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the maglia bianco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will race for the first time since winning the Giro d'Italia in May, as he looks to defend his Vuelta a Burgos title. The Colombian will lead Movistar at the race, which begins on Wednesday.

The Vuelta a Burgos is only five stages long, with one major summit finish to Lagunas de Neila on stage three and a 12.4 kilometre team time trial on the final day. Quintana won at Lagunas de Neila in 2013 to seal his overall victory. The team time trial is a new edition to the race, and will make the time gained in the summit finish all the more important.

The Spanish race will form part of Quintana’s build-up to the Vuelta a España, where he will share the leadership role with Alejandro Valverde. Quintana has been in Colombia since he took his first Grand Tour title at the Giro more than two months ago and recently completed an altitude training camp in the Boyacá mountains.

Joining Quintana will be Igor Antón, who rode alongside the Colombian at the Giro and recently rode at the Clásica San Sebastián. He will also have the support of Imanol Erviti, José Herrada, Juanjo Lobato, Javi Moreno, Rubén Plaza and Sylwester Szmyd.

Stage one of the Vuelta a Burgos begins in Burgos with a finish on the category 3 Alto del Castillo.