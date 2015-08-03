Quintana confirmed to ride Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 Nairo Quintana finishes stage 20 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 3 Nairo Quintana on the final podium of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 3 of 3 Nairo Quintana never stopped trying to win the Tour, attacking on 2015 Tour's the final climb to l'Alpe d'Huez.

Movistar have confirmed that Nairo Quintana will ride the Vuelta a España. Quintana took his second Tour de France podium last month, finishing runner-up behind Chris Froome for the second time in his career.

The Colombian told the press last week that the team had not yet made up their mind on whether to send him to the Vuelta. He will join his teammate Alejandro Valverde, who also competed at the Tour de France and took the final podium spot behind his teammate. Other riders also confirmed to start the Vuelta on August 22 are Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Joaquin Rodríguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana). Froome has also indicated his intentions to ride the Spanish Grand Tour but the team are yet to confirm if he will join the increasingly strong line-up.

Quintana rode the Vuelta a España last season, after claiming victory in the Giro d’Italia earlier in the year. He looked on course to take his first win at the three-week race before a crash in the time trial, while in the leader’s jersey, and on the subsequent he abandoned. Alberto Contador went on to win the title ahead of Froome. The defending champion will not be at this year’s race after choosing to call an end to his season following the Tour de France.

Quintana spent most of the early season back in his native Colombia and has just 55 race days in his legs. He took a stage win and the overall title at Tirreno-Adriatico in March and has podium places at the Route du Sud and the Tour de San Luis, on top of his second place at the Tour de France.

The full Movistar roster will be named in the coming days. The Vuelta a España takes place between August 22 and September 13, beginning with a team time trial in Puerto Banús, Marbella.