Quick Step signs 20-year-old time trialist Vermote
Extends with Cataldo for one year
Team Quick Step is preparing for the coming season, signing 20-year-old Julien Vermote to his first professional contract. It has also extended the contract of Dario Cataldo for one year.
Vermote currently rides for Team Beveren 2000, Quick Step's ”satellite” team. He is a time trial specialist who last year won the national U23 time trial title.
The Belgian ProTour team also extended Cataldo's contract for one year, activating a one-year extension option. The 25-year-old Italian turned pro with Liquigas in 2007, and joined Quick Step in 2009. This year he rode the Giro d'Italia and finished second in the Italian national time trial championship.
