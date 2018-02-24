Quick-Step Floors meet the press ahead of Belgian opening weekend - Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Philippe Gilbert hands off to Fernando Gaviria as Iljo Keisse looks on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 22 Philippe Gilbert will be trying for his third win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 22 Quick-Step's Niki Terpstra and Iljo Keisse wonder if it's snack time yet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 22 Philippe Gilbert is swarmed by reporters near the end of the Quick-Step press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 22 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) poses for a photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 22 Niki Terpstra reaches for some freshly squeezed orange juice from this cycling-powered machine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 22 Fernando Gaviria and Iljo Keisse hope to figure in the finales for Quick-Step at Omloop and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 22 Iljo Keisse has become a super domestique for Quick-Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 22 Fernando Gaviria poses with Alessandro Tegner and his Algarve leader's jersey from 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 22 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) interviews with media ahead of Omloop and Kuurne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 22 Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) stands for a video interview (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 22 Iljo Keisse puts his legs to work on the orange-juice-squeezing machine (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 22 Specators and fans mingle during the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 22 Specators and fans mingle during the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 22 Riders take the stage for the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 22 Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere, director Tom Steels, Zdenek Stybar, Philippe Gilbert, Fernando Gaviria, Iljo Keisse, Niki Terpstra, Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 22 Phlippe Gilbert, Fernando Gaviria and Iljo Keisse. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 22 Zdenek Stybar and Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 22 Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 22 Philippe Gilbert told gathered reporters that the Molenberg could be the most decisive climb in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 22 Quick-Step riders share a laugh during the press conference ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 22 Specators and fans mingle during the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On Saturday, February 24 and Sunday 25, Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the men’s races at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, from start to finish, here.

Quick-Step Floors used the occasion of the team's press conference preceding Belgium's 'opening weekend' to announce the team's latest initiative: the grand opening of the Quick-Step Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Centre in Kortrijk, about two hours southwest of Gent.

With just Dries Devenyns missing, the riders who will take on Omloop and its revised finish - Fernando Gaviria, Philippe Gilbert, Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra - assumed their spots centre stage with director Tom Steels and manager Patrick Lefevere, taking questions from the assembled media before breaking off for one-on-one interviews.

Gilbert, who could tie with Ernest Sterckx ('52, '53, '56), Joseph Bruyère ('74, '75, '80) and Peter Van Petegem ('97, '98, '02) as a three-time winner if he were to take victory on Saturday, was highly sought after, as was Fernando Gaviria, the 23-year-old Colombian sprinter who will be making his first starts in both Omloop Het Neiuwsblad on Saturday and in Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Click or swipe through the gallery for a glimpse of the team's press meeting.