Quick-Step Floors meet the press ahead of Belgian opening weekend - Gallery

Classics squad ready to take on Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Philippe Gilbert hands off to Fernando Gaviria as Iljo Keisse looks on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert will be trying for his third win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step's Niki Terpstra and Iljo Keisse wonder if it's snack time yet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert is swarmed by reporters near the end of the Quick-Step press conference

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) poses for a photo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra reaches for some freshly squeezed orange juice from this cycling-powered machine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria and Iljo Keisse hope to figure in the finales for Quick-Step at Omloop and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Iljo Keisse has become a super domestique for Quick-Step

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fernando Gaviria poses with Alessandro Tegner and his Algarve leader's jersey from 2016

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) interviews with media ahead of Omloop and Kuurne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Floors) stands for a video interview

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Iljo Keisse puts his legs to work on the orange-juice-squeezing machine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Specators and fans mingle during the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Specators and fans mingle during the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders take the stage for the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere, director Tom Steels, Zdenek Stybar, Philippe Gilbert, Fernando Gaviria, Iljo Keisse, Niki Terpstra, Yves Lampaert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Phlippe Gilbert, Fernando Gaviria and Iljo Keisse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar and Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert told gathered reporters that the Molenberg could be the most decisive climb in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step riders share a laugh during the press conference ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Specators and fans mingle during the team press conference at the Quick-Step Floors Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Center in Kortrijk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On Saturday, February 24 and Sunday 25, Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the men’s races at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, from start to finish, here.

Quick-Step Floors used the occasion of the team's press conference preceding Belgium's 'opening weekend' to announce the team's latest initiative: the grand opening of the Quick-Step Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Centre in Kortrijk, about two hours southwest of Gent.

With just Dries Devenyns missing, the riders who will take on Omloop and its revised finish - Fernando Gaviria, Philippe Gilbert, Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra - assumed their spots centre stage with director Tom Steels and manager Patrick Lefevere, taking questions from the assembled media before breaking off for one-on-one interviews. 

Gilbert, who could tie with Ernest Sterckx ('52, '53, '56), Joseph Bruyère ('74, '75, '80) and Peter Van Petegem ('97, '98, '02) as a three-time winner if he were to take victory on Saturday, was highly sought after, as was Fernando Gaviria, the 23-year-old Colombian sprinter who will be making his first starts in both Omloop Het Neiuwsblad on Saturday and in Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Click or swipe through the gallery for a glimpse of the team's press meeting.

 