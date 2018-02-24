Quick-Step Floors meet the press ahead of Belgian opening weekend - Gallery

Quick-Step Floors used the occasion of the team's press conference preceding Belgium's 'opening weekend' to announce the team's latest initiative: the grand opening of the Quick-Step Pop-Up Store in the Ring Shopping Centre in Kortrijk, about two hours southwest of Gent.
With just Dries Devenyns missing, the riders who will take on Omloop and its revised finish - Fernando Gaviria, Philippe Gilbert, Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra - assumed their spots centre stage with director Tom Steels and manager Patrick Lefevere, taking questions from the assembled media before breaking off for one-on-one interviews.
Gilbert, who could tie with Ernest Sterckx ('52, '53, '56), Joseph Bruyère ('74, '75, '80) and Peter Van Petegem ('97, '98, '02) as a three-time winner if he were to take victory on Saturday, was highly sought after, as was Fernando Gaviria, the 23-year-old Colombian sprinter who will be making his first starts in both Omloop Het Neiuwsblad on Saturday and in Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
Click or swipe through the gallery for a glimpse of the team's press meeting.
