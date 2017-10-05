Quick-Step announce line-up for Paris-Tours as Gaviria looks to defend title

Image 1 of 3 All smiles from Fernando Gaviria after his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Fernando Gaviria wins Paris-Tours ahead of the bunch sprint Image 3 of 3 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) wins the 2015 Paris-Tours

Quick-Step Floors announced their starting eight for Paris-Tours on Thursday as the team prep to seek a third straight victory in the French one-day.

Nearing the conclusion of what has been a fine season, 2016 champion Fernando Gaviria will lead the squad in 234.5-kilometre semi-classic in an attempt to defend his title.

Among the world's best sprinters, the 26-year-old Colombian caught his rivals napping in last year's edition of the race, powering away from the other quick men some 600 metres from the finish. He hold on all the way to the line to take a convincing victory, with FDJ's Arnaud Démare left to settle for a distant second as he and the rest of the sprinters reacted to late to Gaviria's surprise move.

Trusted lead-out man Max Richeze will line up alongside Gaviria on Sunday, just as he did last year – and for many of Gaviria's other major career successes. The Belgian WorldTour team will have a variety of Classics specialists in the mix as well, with 2015 winner Matteo Trentin, Niki Terpstra, Zdenek Stybar and Yves Lampaert all in the mix.

Quick-Step Floors for Paris-Tours: Rémi Cavagna, Fernando Gaviria Rendon, Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert, Maximiliano Richeze, Zdenek Stybar, Niki Terpstra, Matteo Trentin