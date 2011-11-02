Procycling magazine presents Tim De Waele's photographs
Photographer Tim De Waele presents the 2011 cycling season in his unique way, with the “Procycling Season Review 2011”, now available for purchase.
The publication includes his photos from some of the season's biggest races. “From the cold and wet of the Classics to the summer sun of the Tour de France, from the deserts of Qatar and Oman to the mountains of Europe and America, this is an unmissable photographic record of the world’s toughest sport.”
His photos usually appear in Procycling magazine, but only a few get published there. Now you can see many more of his superb photographs.
Featured races include the Tour of Qatar, Paris-Nice, Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, the Tour of California, the Tour de France and the world championships. Plus many more.
It costs only £9.99 including shipping within the UK, £ 10.99 for Europe, and £ 11.99 for the US and the rest of the world. Click here to order your copy.
