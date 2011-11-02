Procycling Season Review 2011 now available

Trending

Alex Dowsett (far right) and others come down at the Tour of California

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vinokourov left the Tour de France in an ambulance with a broken elbow and femur

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel finally got the better of Mark Cavendish on the Tour stage to Carmaux

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thor Hushovd came away from the Tour with two stage wins

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the chase behind Andy Schleck at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC) at the final Tour de France stage in Paris

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome had a superb Vuelta and finished second overall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema needing attention after a tough Vuelta stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish takes the rainbow jersey in Copenhagen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tyler Farrar dedictated his first Tour de France stage win to his late friend Wouter Weylandt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andy Schleck has some company at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Bak (HTC-Highroad) at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins at the Dauphine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Tour of Flanders with Cancellara leading Chavanel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador dominating the Giro

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet squints through the grime at Het Nieuwsblad

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Voeckler on the attack: one of the most reliable scenes in 2011

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Cote de Saint-Roche at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gilbert rides away from the Schlecks at Liege

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Leif Hoste crashed out of de Panne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bradley Wiggins on the front in the men's road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Photographer Tim De Waele presents the 2011 cycling season in his unique way, with the “Procycling Season Review 2011”, now available for purchase.

The publication includes his photos from some of the season's biggest races.  “From the cold and wet of the Classics to the summer sun of the Tour de France, from the deserts of Qatar and Oman to the mountains of Europe and America, this is an unmissable photographic record of the world’s toughest sport.”

His photos usually appear in Procycling magazine, but only a few get published there.  Now you can see many more of his superb photographs.

Featured races include the Tour of Qatar, Paris-Nice, Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, the   Tour of California, the Tour de France and the world championships.  Plus many more.

It costs only £9.99 including shipping within the UK, £ 10.99 for Europe, and £ 11.99 for the US and the rest of the world. Click here to order your copy.

 