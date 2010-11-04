Procycling publishes photography retrospective of 2010 season
Tim de Waele's photography featured in 228-page collectors' special
From the Tour Down Under in January, through to the Tour of Lombardy in October, the 2010 season was packed with action, drama and controversy right from the very first race.
To commemorate the year's action, Procycling magazine has published Procycling Photography 2010, a look back at the 2010 professional cycling season as seen through the lens of award-winning photographer Tim de Waele.
Procycling Photography 2010 features the major races and talking points, plus the sport's leading personalities, with special focus on Lance Armstrong's final and ill-fated assault on the Tour de France and the sometimes bitter duel between Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck for the Tour de France's fabled yellow jersey.
The 228-page collectors' special also chronicles the latest fall and rise of Manx sprinting sensation Mark Cavendish, the unstoppable King of the Classics Fabian Cancellara and enigmatic world champion Cadel Evans.
The review highlights why cycling is the most photogenic and toughest of sports. It features the high-speed pile-ups, the frenzied bunch sprints and some of the most stunning scenery seen anywhere in global sport as captured by one of the world's leading sports photographers.
"This bookazine celebrates everything that makes cycling great," said Procycling editor, Cam Winstanley. "The breadth of experiences that make up a season in the pro peloton - from the rain-soaked tests of gritty determination to the sun-baked glory of a Tour de France stage win - are reproduced here through Tim De Waele's astonishing photography, letting you get closer to the sport than ever before."
The Procycling Photography 2010 special is on sale now, priced at £7.99, and available exclusively through WH Smith and www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/procyclingbook.
View the gallery for a sampling of Tim de Waele's photography.
