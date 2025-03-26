‘Probably one of the best leadouts I’ve ever had’ – Caleb Ewan's winning return after nearly 200 days away from racing
‘If you told me a few months ago that I’d be back on the top step, I wouldn’t have believed you’ says Ineos Grenadiers rider
After a tumultuous period, Caleb Ewan, has returned to racing after nearly 200 days without pinning a number on and gone straight to the top step of the podium as new team, Ineos Grenadiers, helped him to a seamless beginning.
As the final kilometres of stage 1of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali approached Ineos Grenadiers was firmly in control at the front, stringing out the field with Ewan tucked into the final spot in the line-up of the British team, which hasn't exactly had to prioritise honing their leadout for a sprinter like Ewan in recent times. The 30-year-old sprinter then launched from behind Ben Swift’s wheel at over 200m to go and from no one could get close to the Australian as he charged to the line – It was a clear-cut winning debut with Ineos Grenadiers.
“I came in knowing my form was pretty good but when you haven’t raced so long you really don’t have any gauge of where you are at so I was a bit nervous this morning," said Ewan in an interview after the race, shared by the team.
“I think it was honestly probably one of the best lead-outs I’ve ever had so they did a great job. Everyone committed 100 percent and I’m just happy I could finish the job.”
It was a much needed positive turn for the rider, who returned to Jayco-AlUla at the start of 2024 full of hope that a fresh start would reinvigorate his career but then entered the 2025 season surrounded by uncertainty after disappearing from the Australian team's line up. A switch to Ineos Grenadiers was announced in late January.
With the team switch, there was a late start to his season to allow time for the season build which also included a new training approach. The winner of five Tour de France and Giro d'Italia stages was returning to training on the track to try and help reboot his finishing speed and get back to his best.
"Since last year it has been 200 days since I last raced, so it's the longest time I’ve gone with no racing in my career, so honestly I didn’t know what to expect," said Ewan. "I knew I felt quite good but when you haven’t raced you never know where you are at."
There was, however, "obviously no better way to start" said Ewan, after crossing the line first in the flat opening stage to Bondeno of the 2.1 event in Italy.
"If you told me a few months ago that I’d be back on the top step, I wouldn’t have believed you," said Ewan in an Instagram Post.
