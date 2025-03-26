‘Probably one of the best leadouts I’ve ever had’ – Caleb Ewan's winning return after nearly 200 days away from racing

By published

‘If you told me a few months ago that I’d be back on the top step, I wouldn’t have believed you’ says Ineos Grenadiers rider

BONDENO ITALY MARCH 25 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 40th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 1 a 1745km stage from Ferrara to Bondeno on March 25 2025 in Bondeno Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Caleb Ewan makes his first race with Ineos Grenadiers a winning one, claiming stage 1 of Settimana Coppi e Bartali a winning one (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a tumultuous period, Caleb Ewan, has returned to racing after nearly 200 days without pinning a number on and gone straight to the top step of the podium as new team, Ineos Grenadiers, helped him to a seamless beginning.

As the final kilometres of stage 1of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali approached Ineos Grenadiers was firmly in control at the front, stringing out the field with Ewan tucked into the final spot in the line-up of the British team, which hasn't exactly had to prioritise honing their leadout for a sprinter like Ewan in recent times. The 30-year-old sprinter then launched from behind Ben Swift’s wheel at over 200m to go and from no one could get close to the Australian as he charged to the line – It was a clear-cut winning debut with Ineos Grenadiers.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

