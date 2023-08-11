Primoz Roglic to race Vuelta a Burgos before Vuelta a Espana

Primož Roglič's countdown to his bid for a record-equalling fourth Vuelta a España overall win will see the Slovenian take part in the Vuelta a Burgos next week, the race organisers have confirmed.

Last seen in race action when he won the Giro d’Italia, Roglič will use the five-stage event in northern Spain as a final test of his form after training for several weeks at altitude.

After crashing out of last year's Vuelta a España, Roglič will co-lead Jumbo-Visma at the Vuelta a España alongside double Tour de France champion and teammate Jonas Vingegaard, as the Dutch team aim to become the first squad ever to win all three Grand Tours in a single year.

The Vuelta a Burgos kicks off next Tuesday in the town of Villalba de Duero in the region’s south and concludes on Sunday on the traditional Lagunas de Neila summit finish.



Adam Yates and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Movistar) are all expected to start, although last year’s winner, Pavel Sivakov nor his Ineos Grenadiers team are racing this year. After conquering the Tour de France for a second time, Vingegaard will not be taking part in any build-up races prior to the Vuelta a España, which starts in Barcelona on August 25th.



Vingegaard, Roglič, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) are among a lengthy list of overall contenders for the final Grand Tour of 2023.

The Slovenian's performance in Burgos will be seen as a crucial test of his pre-Vuelta form.