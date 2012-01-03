Prado retires from pro ranks

Costa Rican Manny Prado hikes with his bike. (Image credit: Lead Adventure Media)

Mountain biker Manuel "Manny" Prado (Sho-Air/Specialized) announced his retirement from pro cycling according to blog.leadadventuremedia.com on Monday. Prado won La Ruta de los Conquistadores in 2009; he was the first rider to do so on a full suspension bike (a 26-inch Specialized Epic).

That same season, he also won the Costa Rican cross country national title. In 2008, he finished third at the Leadville 100, coming after Lance Armstrong.

"The time has come for me to focus on other stuff, including school and my family back in Costa Rica," said Prado, who lived and raced for a time in the United States. Most recently, he won the 2011 US Pro Ultra Endurance Tour overall series.

The decision came after Prado told Cyclingnews just before the 2011 La Ruta a few months ago, "This year, I've done things differently. I'm thinking about the future more. I'm back in Costa Rica and going to school. I'm doing some work on the side to subsidize my income. I'm taking care of my family."

In his retirement, Prado will continue to race for fun.