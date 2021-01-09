Prades suffers leg break in ski crash
Delko's new signing out for three months
Eduard Prades will not be able to make his Team Delko debut for at least three months after breaking his leg in a skiing accident.
The Spanish rider, who joined from Movistar, broke his femur in a crash on the snow this week.
He has undergone an operation, which was said to be a success, but will face an estimated three months on the sidelines.
Prades was a key signing for the French team amid a winter of change. They have lost sponsors Nippo and Provence, as well as a number of riders, to the EF Education team. Furthermore, Cyclingnews exposed a series of allegations relating to missed salary payments and bullying behaviour, which the team have denied.
Prades, 33, rode for Caja Rural and Euskadi-Murias before hitting the WorldTour with Movistar in 2019 following his wins at the Tour of Turkey and Tour of Norway. He has won the Vuelta Aragón and a stage of the Tour de la Provence for the team but was not offered a contract renewal for 2021.
His season was disrupted first by the pandemic and then by the Tour de Pologne crash on his return, which left him with a fractured vertebra.
With few options at WorldTour level, he decided to sign for Team Delko, who operate in the second-division ProTeam ranks.
"He really has that competitive spirit and he has more a profile of a leader in a ProTeam than a good helper in the WorldTour," said team manager Philippe Lannes.
However, the team will now be without a rider who they envisaged bringing a number of wins to the table. Prades had been set to race Paris-Nice in March but will not appear until April at the earliest.
