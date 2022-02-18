Pozzovivo making up for lost ground at Ruta del Sol after last-minute signing

In some ways it was the most predictable of scenes at the stage 2 start of the Ruta del Sol outside the Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux team bus, as with half an hour to go, there was a sudden clacking and clattering of race shoes on the bus stairs and their seven riders taking part emerged into the sunlight, clambered on their bikes and swung away for the sign-on.

So far, so normal. But for one of the seven, Domenico Pozzovivo, just taking part in the race represents the best possible solution to his dire predicament last December, when his previous MTN-Qhubeka squad finally confirmed they were folding.

Cue one fraught search, culminating in a last-minute deal with Belgian squad Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, and a first race outing at the Ruta del Sol.

And now, as Pozzovivo tells Cyclingnews, the process of adaption and integration to a new squad gets underway. Much later than he would have liked, but surely much better late than never.

“The condition is good, it’s more about getting used to new material and equipment,” Pozzovivo says.

“I have a bit of a positioning problem,” he says, because of his lower vertebrae, always a delicate part of his body after his various crashes, “and it’s going to take a while to sort that out.”

“But I’m very motivated to the best I can here, and throughout the whole race.”

Pozzovivo’s words were not just talking the talk. Eighth in the second stage and despite a late crash on stage 3, he remains firmly a part of the overall battle for Andalucia in ninth place, just a handful of seconds behind compatriot and race leader Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates).

The Italian took a blow on one knee in the crash, team sources told Cyclingnews, but in principle he should be OK to continue.

As for further down the line, the Italian has a few doubts about whether he will do Tirreno-Adriatico but the Laigueglia Trophy is definitely on his calendar, as is the Giro di Sicilia, the two Belgian Ardennes Classics and the Giro d’Italia. “I like it.”

He agrees that while feeling relieved that his career has not ended in a way he did not want, he also has had a stressful winter “with no time to relax. Normally you use December to get used to any new equipment and recover, but this time round I am going to be working on that through the first half of the season.”

2022 for him, in any case, represents a challenge, first with himself to see what he is capable of doing and then get back into winning shape as well, either to help teammates or himself. “I don’t just want to be finishing races, I want to be competitive,” he says categorically.

Pozzovivo says that racing in Wanty-Gobert is an ideal platform for him, as it’s a relatively new team in the WorldTour and one that while doing very well in the start to the season, is still finding its feet a little as well.

“Such a good start is great for everybody’s morale and very encouraging,” he says. “It’s growing very fast but it’s still got a very warm-hearted atmosphere. On top of that, the Belgians really know their cycling culture, so that’s nice to be part of, too.” He has yet to learn any words in Flemish from his new team-mates, he says, but “with French, which I speak well and English, we get through OK.”

“It was a very late choice, but I think it was the right one.”