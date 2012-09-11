Pozzato handed three-month ban from CONI

Image 1 of 3 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) in Sulmona. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Race winner Filippo Pozzato is congratulated by Farnese Vini-Selle Italia teammate Matteo Rabottin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 One day after winning the GP Industria & Artigianato - Larciano, Filippo Pozzato lined up at the Giro della Toscana. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has issued a three-month ban and a fine of 10,000 Euros against Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) for his dealings with the controversial Dr. Michele Ferrari. Pozzato had admitted to receiving training programs from Ferrari from 2005 to 2009, and was subsequently charged with doping offences at the end of June, therefore missing out on the London Olympics. The 31-year-old Italian was also charged with the expenses of the case, 2,000 Euros.

The ban runs from June 19 to September 18, which means that the Italian could come back to competition for the last races of the season, instead of having to wait for next year as it would have been the case had he received a longer suspension. Pozzato therefore gets off lightly as a ban for up to one year had previously been requested by the Italian Cycling Federation (FCI).

"What a farce", Pozzato tweeted in response to the ban.