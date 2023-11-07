Portuguese sports director Nuno Ribeiro given 25-year doping suspension

W52-FC Porto in action in a race in Portugal in 2020

Portuguese sports director Nuno Ribeiro has received one of cycling’s longest ever doping suspensions, with a 25-year ban extending through to 2047.

Ribeiro, a former pro and director with the now defunct Portuguese W52-FC Porto squad, received the ban for “trafficking, possession and supply” of illegal substances. These included various hormonal drugs, amongst them testosterone, corticoids and steroids.

Already under a provisional suspension since December 16th last year, Ribeiro, 46, is now barred until December 15th, 2047.

Jose Rodriguez, a former soigneur and associate DS at W52-FC Porto, received an equally long ban last year, the maximum possible under Portuguese anti-doping legislation.

Both Ribeiro and Rodrigues were amongst the 26 people individuals investigated last year as part of a massive anti-doping investigations dubbed Prova Limpa: ‘Clean Test’.

Prova Limpa led to the demise of W52-Oporto, at one time one of Portugal’s top professional squads. The case has yet to reach the Portuguese courts.

Last summer, no less than 10 riders from the Continental squad were suspended and seven subsequently received bans for doping from the Portuguese Anti-Doping Authority (ADOP), ranging from three to seven years.

Three of them were former winners of the Volta a Portugal, the country’s top stage race.

2019 winner João Rodrigues was given a combined ban of seven years and was stripped of his results from 2018. 2011 winner Ricardo Mestre was banned for three years, and Rui Vinhas, who took a surprise victory in 2016, was given a three-year- ban.

Ribeiro had already tested positive for EPO back in 2009, losing the Volta a Portugal title as a result.

During the lead-up to the 2022 Volta a Portugal, the Portuguese Anti-Doping Authority director revealed he was living under police surveillance after receiving numerous threats, including a shotgun cartridge in the post. Riders on three other teams were subject to police raids two days before the start.