Porte abandons Tour de Romandie with gastrointestinal problems

Richie Porte has been forced out of the Tour de Romandie ahead of stage 2 after developing gastroinstestinal problems. According to the BMC team, Porte developed the stomach problems between stages 1 and 2.

"Richie has developed some gastrointestinal problems and a fever overnight and is not fit to start today, particularly given the difficulty of stage 2. He is showing symptoms of a virus and hasn't had an appetite, so it's not in his best interest to line up for a mountain stage with no fuel in the system," BMC's Dr Dario Spinelli said.

The opening stages of the Tour de Romandie have been affected by cold weather and snow, with almost 60 kilometres cut from yesterday’s sprint stage. Porte had been in good form of late, with third at Paris-Nice and fourth at the Volta a Catalunya, and recently raced Liege-Bastogne-Liege. He was 37 seconds down on the overall classification following the first two stages.

"Of course, it's disappointing to have to stop, but I trust the medical team's advice that it's the right decision," said Porte.

The team still have other GC leader Tejay van Garderen who is just 11 seconds down on race leader Ion Izagirre. Stage 2 features the first summit finish with the riders heading 170 kilometres from Moudon to Morgins.

Porte's next scheduled race is the Criterium du Dauphiné at the start of June.