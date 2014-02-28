Pompeiana out of Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 4 Milan - San Remo podium: Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Positioning on the descents of the Cipressa and Poggio is vital (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Ian Stannard (Sky), Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The profile of the new Pompeiana climb in the 2014 Milan-San Remo route (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Milan-San Remo organisers RCS have confirmed that the Pompeiana will not be included in this year’s race route due to poor weather conditions.

The ruling was made in conjunction with the the Province of Imperia, the Anas and the Traffic Police.





It means that the route will remain with the Cipressa and Poggio in the race finale, while there will be no return of Le Manie, with the route almost identical to the one on which Oscar Freire claimed victory on in 2007.

RCS Sport had added the Pompeiana, a five-kilometre climb, to the finale of the traditional race route in an attempt to shake-up the outcome of the race and avoid the traditional sprint finish.

Mauro Vegni, Head of RCS Sport Cycling, said: "We met our interlocutors of the Prefecture and the Province of Imperia, to work out whether it would be possible to keep the original race route, including the ascent of the Pompeiana."



