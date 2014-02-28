Pompeiana out of Milan-San Remo
Climb removed from race route
Milan-San Remo organisers RCS have confirmed that the Pompeiana will not be included in this year’s race route due to poor weather conditions.
Related Articles
The ruling was made in conjunction with the the Province of Imperia, the Anas and the Traffic Police.
It means that the route will remain with the Cipressa and Poggio in the race finale, while there will be no return of Le Manie, with the route almost identical to the one on which Oscar Freire claimed victory on in 2007.
RCS Sport had added the Pompeiana, a five-kilometre climb, to the finale of the traditional race route in an attempt to shake-up the outcome of the race and avoid the traditional sprint finish.
Mauro Vegni, Head of RCS Sport Cycling, said: "We met our interlocutors of the Prefecture and the Province of Imperia, to work out whether it would be possible to keep the original race route, including the ascent of the Pompeiana."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy