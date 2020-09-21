Trending

Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates top Tour de France prize earners

By

Three weeks of hard racing nets team €624,230

PARIS FRANCE SEPTEMBER 20 Arrival Jan Polanc of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration during the 107th Tour de France 2020 Stage 21 a 122km stage from MantesLaJolie to Paris Champslyses TDF2020 LeTour on September 20 2020 in Paris France Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images
Jan Polanc and Tadej Pogacar celebrate together on the Champs Elysees in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

It took three weeks of suffering and a stratospheric final time trial but Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates brought home the overall victory at the Tour de France. How much did they earn in cold cash, in official prize money, for their efforts? A total of €624,230 (US$734,000).

Pogačar claimed the €500,000 for winning the general classification, €20,000 for the young riders' classification and €25,000 for the mountains classification in addition to several other prizes along the way to rake in €602,400.

Compare these figures with other sports that €1.1 billion prize purse for the UEFA Champions League, the $11 million on offer at the Superbowl and $4 million to the winner of the US Open, the prize purse of €2,293,000 seems like a reasonable number, but it's spread across 160 riders who then share with their teammates and even team staff, making it far less lucrative than the majority of professional sports. It would just crack the top 10 in eSports.

How the prizes break down

The money for the top overall finishers take up the majority of the Tour de France pool, with the top 10 in the GC accounting for 42 per cent of the overall prize purse.

That helped UAE Team Emirates top the overall earning list. Jumbo-Visma follow in second with €342,860. The Movistar team can thank Enric Mas and the teams classification for most of their €166,790, the third-ranked team in the prize money haul.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) won €25,000 for taking the green jersey and, along with cash for intermediate sprints, top stage finishes and leading the points classification, the Irishman earned €70,870. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), by comparison, brought in €35,290.

The mountains classification is the showiest, with prizes on each climb worth €200 to €850 depending on the category. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was wise to attack on the Col de la Loze because the Souvenir Henri Desgrange was worth a whopping €5,000 at the top.

The young riders are given extra incentives, with prizes for the top young rider on the stage and the leader of the white jersey classification on each day. That and the super combativity prize worth €20,000 helped Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) take home €58,590.

Finally, the teams classification lead is worth €2800 per day and €50,000 for the best team, so it was worth Movistar's time to keep four riders high up in the overall standings.

*Prize lists are estimates based upon the rule book and published race results.

Team Prize Earnings
TeamsTotal prizesTop earnerRiders contributing
1UAE Team Emirates624230Tadej Pogacar6
2Team Jumbo-Visma342860Primoz Roglic8
3Movistar Team166790Enric Mas8
4Trek-Segafredo162350Richie Porte8
5Bahrain McLaren113200Mikel Landa Meana7
6Team Sunweb111860Marc Hirschi8
7Deceuninck-Quickstep109380Sam Bennett8
8EF Pro Cycling74890Daniel Martinez8
9Bora-Hansgrohe72720Peter Sagan6
10Ineos Grenadiers72100Richard Carapaz7
11Astana Pro Team72080Miguel Angel Lopez8
12CCC Team48810Matteo Trentin8
13AG2R la Mondiale43450Nans Peters8
14B&B Hotels-Vital Concept39330Pierre Rolland7
15Lotto Soudal38150Caleb Ewan5
16Mitchelton-Scott36180Luka Mezgec6
17Cofidis34840Jesus Herrada8
18Groupama-FDJ33480Valentin Madouas7
19Israel Start-Up Nation22120Hugo Hofstetter8
20Total Direct Energie20820Jerome Cousin7
21NTT Pro Cycling20760Edvald Boasson Hagen7
22Team Arkea-Samsic15800Nairo Quintana7

Riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 602400
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 248050
3Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 111540
4Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 74590
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 70870
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 68890
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 58590
8Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 47290
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 36230
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 35290
11Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 35130
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 33200
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 26770
14Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25520
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 23620
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19810
17Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19550
18Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 18940
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16010
20Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15950
21Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15910
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 15430
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 15120
24Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 14160
25Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14100
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13680
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 13630
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13600
29Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13530
30Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 12300
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11300
32Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9980
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 9250
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 9090
35Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 8830
36Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 8800
37Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8390
38Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 7950
39Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7270
40Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7210
41Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7150
42Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6000
43Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 5950
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 5920
45Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5750
46Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5480
47Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5380
48Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 5120
49Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5000
50Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4930
51Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4920
52Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 4910
53Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 4800
54Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4700
55Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4680
56Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4670
57Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4420
58Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4410
59Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4340
60Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 4300
61Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 4290
62Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 4100
63Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4070
64Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3830
65Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 3810
66Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4240
67Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3580
68Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 3550
69Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 3300
70Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3270
71Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 3240
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3080
73Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3070
74Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3040
75Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 3000
76David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 2820
77Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2700
78Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2630
79Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2610
80Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 2500
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 2490
82Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 2430
83Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2410
84Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2400
85Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 2350
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2300
87Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 2280
88Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2250
89Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2230
90Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2170
91Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 2140
92Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2100
93Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 2030
94Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2000
95Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 1950
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1950
97Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1900
98Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 1900
99Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1880
100Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1800
101Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 1780
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1780
103Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 1770
104Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1750
105Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1650
106José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1600
107Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 1600
108Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1500
109Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1500
110Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 1500
111Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 1500
112Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1470
113Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1440
114Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1440
115Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1300
116Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1300
117Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1300
118Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1300
119Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1300
120Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Pro Team 1300
121Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 1300
122Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1300
123Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 1300
124Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1300
125Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1300
126Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1300
127Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1000
128Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1000
129Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1000
130Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1000
131Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1000
132Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1000
133Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1000
134Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1000
135Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1000
136Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1000
137George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1000
138Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1000
139Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1000
140Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1000
141Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1000
142Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 1000
143Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1000
144Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1000
145Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1000
146Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1000
147Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1000
148Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1000
149Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1000
150Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1000
151Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 1000
152Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1000
153Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 1000
154Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1000
155Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1000
156Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1000
157André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 780
158David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 650
159Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 300
160Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 300

Countries
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Slovenia 867880
2Spain 182580
3France 181850
4Australia 144740
5Colombia 97460
6Ireland 80030
7Switzerland 74310
8Belgium 74130
9Italy 60640
10Denmark 53230
11Germany 48540
12Netherlands 41940
13Ecuador 36230
14Slovakia 34290
15Norway 27260
16Great Britain 19640
17Poland 13930
18Kazakhstan 13680
19USA 11050
20Latvia 10750
21Russian Federation 4850
22Canada 3810
23Austria 3500
24South Africa 2900
25New Zealand 2880
26Czech Republic 2300
27Costa Rica 1300
28Israel 1000
29Luxembourg 1000
30Portugal 1000