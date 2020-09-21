Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates top Tour de France prize earners
By Cyclingnews
Three weeks of hard racing nets team €624,230
It took three weeks of suffering and a stratospheric final time trial but Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates brought home the overall victory at the Tour de France. How much did they earn in cold cash, in official prize money, for their efforts? A total of €624,230 (US$734,000).
Pogačar claimed the €500,000 for winning the general classification, €20,000 for the young riders' classification and €25,000 for the mountains classification in addition to several other prizes along the way to rake in €602,400.
Compare these figures with other sports that €1.1 billion prize purse for the UEFA Champions League, the $11 million on offer at the Superbowl and $4 million to the winner of the US Open, the prize purse of €2,293,000 seems like a reasonable number, but it's spread across 160 riders who then share with their teammates and even team staff, making it far less lucrative than the majority of professional sports. It would just crack the top 10 in eSports.
How the prizes break down
The money for the top overall finishers take up the majority of the Tour de France pool, with the top 10 in the GC accounting for 42 per cent of the overall prize purse.
That helped UAE Team Emirates top the overall earning list. Jumbo-Visma follow in second with €342,860. The Movistar team can thank Enric Mas and the teams classification for most of their €166,790, the third-ranked team in the prize money haul.
Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) won €25,000 for taking the green jersey and, along with cash for intermediate sprints, top stage finishes and leading the points classification, the Irishman earned €70,870. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), by comparison, brought in €35,290.
The mountains classification is the showiest, with prizes on each climb worth €200 to €850 depending on the category. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was wise to attack on the Col de la Loze because the Souvenir Henri Desgrange was worth a whopping €5,000 at the top.
The young riders are given extra incentives, with prizes for the top young rider on the stage and the leader of the white jersey classification on each day. That and the super combativity prize worth €20,000 helped Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) take home €58,590.
Finally, the teams classification lead is worth €2800 per day and €50,000 for the best team, so it was worth Movistar's time to keep four riders high up in the overall standings.
*Prize lists are estimates based upon the rule book and published race results.
|Teams
|Total prizes
|Top earner
|Riders contributing
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|624230
|Tadej Pogacar
|6
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|342860
|Primoz Roglic
|8
|3
|Movistar Team
|166790
|Enric Mas
|8
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|162350
|Richie Porte
|8
|5
|Bahrain McLaren
|113200
|Mikel Landa Meana
|7
|6
|Team Sunweb
|111860
|Marc Hirschi
|8
|7
|Deceuninck-Quickstep
|109380
|Sam Bennett
|8
|8
|EF Pro Cycling
|74890
|Daniel Martinez
|8
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|72720
|Peter Sagan
|6
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|72100
|Richard Carapaz
|7
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|72080
|Miguel Angel Lopez
|8
|12
|CCC Team
|48810
|Matteo Trentin
|8
|13
|AG2R la Mondiale
|43450
|Nans Peters
|8
|14
|B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|39330
|Pierre Rolland
|7
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|38150
|Caleb Ewan
|5
|16
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36180
|Luka Mezgec
|6
|17
|Cofidis
|34840
|Jesus Herrada
|8
|18
|Groupama-FDJ
|33480
|Valentin Madouas
|7
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|22120
|Hugo Hofstetter
|8
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|20820
|Jerome Cousin
|7
|21
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20760
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|7
|22
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|15800
|Nairo Quintana
|7
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|602400
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|248050
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|111540
|4
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|74590
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|70870
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|68890
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|58590
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|47290
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|36230
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|35290
|11
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|35130
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|33200
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|26770
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|25520
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|23620
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|19810
|17
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|19550
|18
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|18940
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|16010
|20
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15950
|21
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15910
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|15430
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|15120
|24
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|14160
|25
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14100
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13680
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|13630
|28
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13600
|29
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|13530
|30
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12300
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|11300
|32
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9980
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|9250
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|9090
|35
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|8830
|36
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|8800
|37
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8390
|38
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|7950
|39
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|7270
|40
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|7210
|41
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7150
|42
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|6000
|43
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|5950
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|5920
|45
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5750
|46
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5480
|47
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|5380
|48
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5120
|49
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5000
|50
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|4930
|51
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|4920
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|4910
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|4800
|54
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4700
|55
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4680
|56
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|4670
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|4420
|58
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|4410
|59
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4340
|60
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4300
|61
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
|4290
|62
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|4100
|63
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|4070
|64
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3830
|65
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|3810
|66
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
|4240
|67
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3580
|68
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|3550
|69
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3300
|70
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|3270
|71
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3240
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|3080
|73
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|3070
|74
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3040
|75
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|3000
|76
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|2820
|77
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2700
|78
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2630
|79
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2610
|80
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|2500
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|2490
|82
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
|2430
|83
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|2410
|84
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2400
|85
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|2350
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2300
|87
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|2280
|88
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2250
|89
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2230
|90
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|2170
|91
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|2140
|92
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2100
|93
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|2030
|94
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|2000
|95
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|1950
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1950
|97
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1900
|98
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling
|1900
|99
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1880
|100
|Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1800
|101
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1780
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1780
|103
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1770
|104
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1750
|105
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|1650
|106
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1600
|107
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|1600
|108
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1500
|109
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1500
|110
|Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
|1500
|111
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|1500
|112
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1470
|113
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|1440
|114
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|1440
|115
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|1300
|116
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1300
|117
|Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1300
|118
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1300
|119
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1300
|120
|Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1300
|121
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|1300
|122
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1300
|123
|Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|1300
|124
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1300
|125
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1300
|126
|Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1300
|127
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|1000
|128
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1000
|129
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1000
|130
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1000
|131
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|1000
|132
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|1000
|133
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|1000
|134
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1000
|135
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1000
|136
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1000
|137
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1000
|138
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1000
|139
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1000
|140
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1000
|141
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
|1000
|142
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1000
|143
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1000
|144
|Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1000
|145
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1000
|146
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|1000
|147
|Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
|1000
|148
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1000
|149
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|1000
|150
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1000
|151
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
|1000
|152
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1000
|153
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|1000
|154
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1000
|155
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1000
|156
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1000
|157
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|780
|158
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|650
|159
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|300
|160
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|300
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Slovenia
|867880
|2
|Spain
|182580
|3
|France
|181850
|4
|Australia
|144740
|5
|Colombia
|97460
|6
|Ireland
|80030
|7
|Switzerland
|74310
|8
|Belgium
|74130
|9
|Italy
|60640
|10
|Denmark
|53230
|11
|Germany
|48540
|12
|Netherlands
|41940
|13
|Ecuador
|36230
|14
|Slovakia
|34290
|15
|Norway
|27260
|16
|Great Britain
|19640
|17
|Poland
|13930
|18
|Kazakhstan
|13680
|19
|USA
|11050
|20
|Latvia
|10750
|21
|Russian Federation
|4850
|22
|Canada
|3810
|23
|Austria
|3500
|24
|South Africa
|2900
|25
|New Zealand
|2880
|26
|Czech Republic
|2300
|27
|Costa Rica
|1300
|28
|Israel
|1000
|29
|Luxembourg
|1000
|30
|Portugal
|1000
