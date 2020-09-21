Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates top Tour de France prize earners

It took three weeks of suffering and a stratospheric final time trial but Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates brought home the overall victory at the Tour de France. How much did they earn in cold cash, in official prize money, for their efforts? A total of €624,230 (US$734,000).

Pogačar claimed the €500,000 for winning the general classification, €20,000 for the young riders' classification and €25,000 for the mountains classification in addition to several other prizes along the way to rake in €602,400.

Compare these figures with other sports that €1.1 billion prize purse for the UEFA Champions League, the $11 million on offer at the Superbowl and $4 million to the winner of the US Open, the prize purse of €2,293,000 seems like a reasonable number, but it's spread across 160 riders who then share with their teammates and even team staff, making it far less lucrative than the majority of professional sports. It would just crack the top 10 in eSports.

How the prizes break down

The money for the top overall finishers take up the majority of the Tour de France pool, with the top 10 in the GC accounting for 42 per cent of the overall prize purse.

That helped UAE Team Emirates top the overall earning list. Jumbo-Visma follow in second with €342,860. The Movistar team can thank Enric Mas and the teams classification for most of their €166,790, the third-ranked team in the prize money haul.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) won €25,000 for taking the green jersey and, along with cash for intermediate sprints, top stage finishes and leading the points classification, the Irishman earned €70,870. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), by comparison, brought in €35,290.

The mountains classification is the showiest, with prizes on each climb worth €200 to €850 depending on the category. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) was wise to attack on the Col de la Loze because the Souvenir Henri Desgrange was worth a whopping €5,000 at the top.

The young riders are given extra incentives, with prizes for the top young rider on the stage and the leader of the white jersey classification on each day. That and the super combativity prize worth €20,000 helped Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) take home €58,590.

Finally, the teams classification lead is worth €2800 per day and €50,000 for the best team, so it was worth Movistar's time to keep four riders high up in the overall standings.

*Prize lists are estimates based upon the rule book and published race results.

Team Prize Earnings Teams Total prizes Top earner Riders contributing 1 UAE Team Emirates 624230 Tadej Pogacar 6 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 342860 Primoz Roglic 8 3 Movistar Team 166790 Enric Mas 8 4 Trek-Segafredo 162350 Richie Porte 8 5 Bahrain McLaren 113200 Mikel Landa Meana 7 6 Team Sunweb 111860 Marc Hirschi 8 7 Deceuninck-Quickstep 109380 Sam Bennett 8 8 EF Pro Cycling 74890 Daniel Martinez 8 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 72720 Peter Sagan 6 10 Ineos Grenadiers 72100 Richard Carapaz 7 11 Astana Pro Team 72080 Miguel Angel Lopez 8 12 CCC Team 48810 Matteo Trentin 8 13 AG2R la Mondiale 43450 Nans Peters 8 14 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 39330 Pierre Rolland 7 15 Lotto Soudal 38150 Caleb Ewan 5 16 Mitchelton-Scott 36180 Luka Mezgec 6 17 Cofidis 34840 Jesus Herrada 8 18 Groupama-FDJ 33480 Valentin Madouas 7 19 Israel Start-Up Nation 22120 Hugo Hofstetter 8 20 Total Direct Energie 20820 Jerome Cousin 7 21 NTT Pro Cycling 20760 Edvald Boasson Hagen 7 22 Team Arkea-Samsic 15800 Nairo Quintana 7

Riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 602400 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 248050 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 111540 4 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 74590 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 70870 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 68890 7 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb 58590 8 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 47290 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 36230 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 35290 11 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 35130 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 33200 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 26770 14 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25520 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 23620 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 19810 17 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19550 18 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 18940 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 16010 20 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15950 21 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15910 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 15430 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 15120 24 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 14160 25 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14100 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13680 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 13630 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13600 29 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 13530 30 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 12300 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11300 32 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9980 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling 9250 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 9090 35 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 8830 36 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 8800 37 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8390 38 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 7950 39 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 7270 40 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7210 41 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7150 42 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 6000 43 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 5950 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 5920 45 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5750 46 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5480 47 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 5380 48 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 5120 49 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 5000 50 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Pro Cycling 4930 51 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 4920 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 4910 53 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 4800 54 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4700 55 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4680 56 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 4670 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 4420 58 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 4410 59 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4340 60 Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 4300 61 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 4290 62 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 4100 63 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 4070 64 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3830 65 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 3810 66 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie 4240 67 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3580 68 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 3550 69 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation 3300 70 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis 3270 71 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 3240 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 3080 73 Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 3070 74 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3040 75 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 3000 76 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 2820 77 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2700 78 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2630 79 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2610 80 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 2500 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 2490 82 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 2430 83 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 2410 84 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2400 85 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 2350 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2300 87 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 2280 88 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2250 89 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2230 90 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2170 91 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 2140 92 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2100 93 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 2030 94 Cyril Gautier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 2000 95 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 1950 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1950 97 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1900 98 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) NTT Pro Cycling 1900 99 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1880 100 Clément Russo (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1800 101 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 1780 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 1780 103 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 1770 104 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1750 105 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1650 106 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1600 107 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 1600 108 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1500 109 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1500 110 Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling 1500 111 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 1500 112 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1470 113 Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team 1440 114 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1440 115 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 1300 116 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1300 117 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 1300 118 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1300 119 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1300 120 Harold Tejada (Col) Astana Pro Team 1300 121 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 1300 122 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 1300 123 Marco Haller (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 1300 124 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1300 125 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1300 126 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1300 127 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 1000 128 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1000 129 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1000 130 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1000 131 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 1000 132 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1000 133 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 1000 134 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1000 135 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1000 136 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1000 137 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 1000 138 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 1000 139 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1000 140 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1000 141 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Pro Cycling 1000 142 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 1000 143 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1000 144 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1000 145 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1000 146 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 1000 147 Maxime Chevalier (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 1000 148 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1000 149 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 1000 150 Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1000 151 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 1000 152 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1000 153 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 1000 154 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1000 155 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1000 156 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1000 157 André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 780 158 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 650 159 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 300 160 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 300