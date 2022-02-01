Play Bikle – the cycling version of Wordle

If you enjoy playing Wordle, there is now a cycling version, with the challenge of the puzzle to name current and former professional riders.

The cycling version is called Bikle and has been created by the Italian Bidon blog. They revealed the first word challenge on Tuesday.

Bidon explained that Bikle is an unofficial and modified version of Wordle. Several members of Bidon created Bikle together, using the code from the Italian Parole and Kasta versions of the game to create a cycling name puzzle.

Click here to play today’s Bikle.

The rules are basically the same as Wordle. There is one puzzle a day and you get six tries to guess the name of the cyclist. Each attempt must be a valid five-letter name.

After each attempt, the colour of the tiles will change to show how close your attempt was to the name. You can enter a total of six words, meaning you can enter five words to learn about the correct letters and their position.

Wordle has become hugely popular in recent weeks, with over 300,000 people playing it daily and often posting their results on social media. On Monday, the New York Times bought the game from creator Josh Wardle for a reported seven-figure fee. He promised it would remain free to play for everyone.