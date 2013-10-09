Plant named president of UCI Cyclo-cross Commission

The UCI

Mike Plant has been selected by UCI President Brian Cookson and the UCI Management Committee to be the new president of the UCI Cyclo-cross Commission. The announcement was made on Tuesday and serves as a testament to how cyclo-cross has grown in the U.S. and the country's role and influence in cyclo-cross worldwide.

"I am honored and excited to be selected as president of the UCI Cyclo-cross Commission," said Plant, who was also recently re-elected to serve another 4-year term on the UCI's Management Committee. "Cyclo-cross has grown dramatically in the U.S. over the past five years and in 2013 we were honored to host in the U.S. the first Cyclo-cross World Championships held outside of Europe."

On February 2, 2013 the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships took place in Louisville, Kentucky and marked the first time in the event's 64-year history that it took place outside of European soil.

Plant brings plenty of sports administration experience to the table and has been executive vice president of business operations for the Atlanta Braves since 2003. He also served as president of USA Cycling's board of directors from 1995 to 2002 and is currently president of the U.S. Speedskating board of directors. Plant was a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors.

In previous roles, he was executive director of the U.S. Canoe and Kayak Team and associate executive director of the U.S. Cycling Federation. Plant also raced as a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Speedskating Team.

Plant, as part of the UCI Management Committee, was also an outspoken critic of now former UCI President Pat McQuaid during the contentious presidential election campaign which was ultimately won by Brian Cookson.