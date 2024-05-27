Plans for Saudi Arabia 2026 Giro d’Italia start scrapped but Albania a possibility

By
published

2025 Giro d’Italia likely to start in Trieste and end in Rome

Venaria Reale and Turin hosted the Grande Partenza of the 2024 Giro d'Italia
Venaria Reale and Turin hosted the Grande Partenza of the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

The 2024 Giro d’Italia is over but race organisers RCS Sport are already working on future editions of the Corsa Rosa, mapping out the start locations and stages for several years to come.

The 2025 race is expected to start in Trieste, in the northeast of Italy and again end in Rome.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.