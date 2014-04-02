Pirmin Lang looking for a lucky third showing at Route Adélie de Vitré

Image 1 of 2 Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: IAM Cycling) Image 2 of 2 General classification leader Pirmin Lang (Atlas Jakroo) (Image credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE)

For IAM Cycling's Pirmin Lang the early season has been far from easy cycling as an elbow infection, which forced him to be hospitalised and put on antibiotics, halted all momentum for the 29-year-old. He is now looking to get back to best in France.

"I started at the Trophée de Majorque but was far from being ready. I piled on the work outs and went to three races in Italy where I was not really on top of things either. My morale has taken a hit after the GP de Camaiore, Strade Bianche and Roma Maxima. I started from scratch, and then, without having had an amazing day, I did start to begin to have the proper sensations in Stresa," Lang said.

In consideration of his next race, Lang is hoping that he can create some fond memories of Route Adélie de Vitré. A race at which he he is yet to experience good sensations.

"I've done this race twice and my memories are not amazing. First as an amateur elite there was an enormous amount of wind. And last year, I quit well before the finish line because the rain and the drop in temperature was astounding.

"But at the Route Adélie everyone has a chance. The course is dotted with hills and the wind can play such an important role. We have a great team there and I look forward to helping my teammates. One must be well positioned in these races in the north in order to do well."

Route Adélie de Vitré: Marcel Aregger, Jonathan Fumeaux, Reto Hollenstein, Pirmin Lang, Gustav Larsson, Matteo Pelucchi, Sébastien Reichenbach, Patrick Schelling.