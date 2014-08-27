Trending

Pinot struggles in Spanish heat after early illness

Frenchman hopes for cooler days at the Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his first white jersey for the Tour's best young rider

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his first white jersey for the Tour's best young rider
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 2 of 3

Italian Vincenzo Nibali was flanked by Frenchmen Jean-Christophe Peraud and Thibaut Pinot on the 2014 Tour de France podium.

Italian Vincenzo Nibali was flanked by Frenchmen Jean-Christophe Peraud and Thibaut Pinot on the 2014 Tour de France podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) pushes the pace

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

When Thibaut Pinot arrived at the FDJ.fr team bus in Córdoba on Tuesday afternoon, his summation of stage 4 of the Vuelta a España was a blunt one. It had been, he told one onlooker, the worst day of his life as a cyclist.

Related Articles

Pinot: The strongest riders will be on Tour de France podium

Pinot and Péraud bridge 30-year gap at Tour de France

Pinot extends with FDJ.fr