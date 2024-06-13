Pieter Serry hit by car in training, hope of Tour de France debut alongside Remco Evenepoel fades

By
published

Belgian veteran badly concussed when hit by car during training ride in Kruishoutem

Pieter Serry during the 2024 Giro d'Italia
Pieter Serry during the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m seeing double a bit right now,” is how Pieter Serry described one of several consequences of his recent training accident to Het Nieuwsblad, a crash that left the Belgian veteran suffering from a bad concussion and with any chance of a Tour de France start alongside teammate Remco Evenepoel up in smoke. 

A longstanding team worker with Soudal-QuickStep, Serry was hit by a car when training on June 3, causing the 35-year-old to lose consciousness.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.