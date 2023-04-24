Pier-André Coté wins gold medal for Canada at Pan American Championships
Argentina's German Nicolás Tivani takes silver, Canada's Charles-Étienne Chrétien bronze in men's road race in Panama
Pier-André Coté (Canada) won the gold medal in the men's road race at the Pan American Championships held in Panama on Sunday.
Coté won from a small group sprint, crossing the finish line ahead of Argentina's German Nicolás Tivani, who earned the silver medal, while Charles-Étienne Chrétien, who is also from Canada, earned the bronze.
The victory for Coté came Just 24 hours after his 26th birthday. He was part of the decisive break of nine riders with two laps to go on the 12.8-kilometre circuit. The men completed 15 laps of a circuit in Panama City for a total of 204.8km.
“I never thought that we could defeat the Colombians, but once the last leak occurred my teammate and I just set out to succeed,” he said after the finish. Both Canadian riders are part of the trade team Human Powered Health.
The men's road race concluded the 37th edition of the Pan American Championship of Road Cycling, which was held for the first time in Central America.
On Saturday, Skylar Schneider earned the gold medal for the United States in the women's 102km road race that was held on the same circuit. She out-sprinted Canada's Alison Jackson and Chile's Catalina Anais Soto.
In the time trials, Neben earned a gold medal for the United States in the women's event held on Tuesday, besting Chilean rider Aranza Villalón, while Jackson took third.
Colombia went 1-2 in the men's time trial, with Walter Vargas taking the gold and Miguel Ángel López the silver, while Bermuda's Kaden Hopkins earned bronze.
The Continental Championships is an important qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
There are only 88 places for the men's and women's road races, and allocations are based on the UCI Road World Ranking by nations for the year before the Olympic Games.
CANADÁ 🇨🇦 CELEBRA TRIUNFO Y CLASIFICACIÓN A PARIS 2024Pier-Andre Cote se quedó con el primer lugar 🥇 con 4 horas 47 minutos. Segundo Germán Tivani 🇦🇷 🥈 y tercero🥉 Charles-Etienne Chretien 🇨🇦 en el Panamericano de Ciclismo Ruta.Pier André Coté clasifica a @Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/eW0cwGPVthApril 24, 2023
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.