Phinney disappointed not to win Eneco Tour TT

Image 1 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Taylor Phinney (BMC) has shown that his crash during Wednesday's third stage of the Eneco Tour has not taken too much out of him after a strong performance during the stage five time trial on Friday.

Although the 23-year-old was originally touted as a possible stage winner, he remained upbeat given the less than ideal run in to the stage.

"Maybe I could have started out a bit faster," said Phinney. "I was a bit surprised I ended up losing so much time in the end because I felt good. And I think considering that I had a big crash a couple of days ago, not to make excuses, but, I think it went pretty well considering."

"For sure I'm a bit disappointed," continued Phinney. "I was aiming to win this time trial. So to be sixth or seventh or whatever it was, isn't so satisfying. But that's sport."

Phinney remained optimistic saying that there are still "two pretty hard stages coming up" and that BMC were looking to "close out this Eneco Tour in style."

Phinney now sits in fourth on the overall classification just eight seconds behind Lars Boom (Belkin) going into Saturday's 150 kilometre sixth stage from Riemst to La Redoute. Having not raced Liège - Bastogne – Liège and thus being unfamiliar and unsuited to the terrain, Phinney stated that his team will "work for Phil [Gilbert]" for a stage victory instead of focusing solely on the American's general classification prospects.

Phinney is aiming to be back in the limelight on Sunday when riders tackle a bevy of Flemish cobbles over 208 kilometres from Tienen to Geraardsbergen, including multiple ascents of the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen.

"Tomorrow's stage is a bit harder than Sunday's stage," explained Phinney. "Sunday's stage is a nice stage for me."

