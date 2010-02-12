Trending

Phinney considers pro career options after successful Qatar

Young American finding answers to road v. track, U23 v. pro questions

Axel Merckx called Taylor Phinney's U23 Paris-Roubaix win the highlight of the team's 2009 season.

Axel Merckx called Taylor Phinney's U23 Paris-Roubaix win the highlight of the team's 2009 season.
(Image credit: Tom De Meyer)

Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestong) left the Tour of Qatar thinking about his future career as a professional road rider after taking two top tens in sprint finishes and successfully mixing it with the likes of Tom Boonen and Tyler Farrar.

Related Articles

Taylor Phinney arrives in Arizona for Trek-Livestrong camp

Phinney ready to lead Trek-Livestrong in Qatar

Phinney in Qatar sprint action for a second day