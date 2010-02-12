Phinney considers pro career options after successful Qatar
Young American finding answers to road v. track, U23 v. pro questions
Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestong) left the Tour of Qatar thinking about his future career as a professional road rider after taking two top tens in sprint finishes and successfully mixing it with the likes of Tom Boonen and Tyler Farrar.
