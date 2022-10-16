Philippe Gilbert gets 'perfect' star-studded send-off on the Cauberg

Philippe Gilbert celebrates on the Cauberg at the end of his farewell ride

Philippe Gilbert ended his racing career at Paris-Tours last weekend but his true farewell came on Saturday, with a star-studded send-off at his 'last ride' event in Valkenburg.

Gilbert is Belgian but opted to host his farewell party over the Dutch border in Valkenburg to take in the Cauberg, the climb that has marked his career - scene of his World Championship victory in 2012 and central feature of the Amstel Gold Race, which he won four times.

The 40-year-old raised his arms at the top after 'winning' an unofficial race ahead of Fabio Jakobsen and Arnaud De Lie, as well as old teammates such as Thor Hushovd and Andre Greipel.

Gilbert joked that there were no gifts for him on the 65km route, but there was of course only going to be one winner, and he raised his arms aloft alone on top of the Cauberg, as he had done a decade previously.

A few hours previously, he had rolled around the old Worlds course, with over 1000 fans coming out to join him.

Afterwards, there was a special post-race podium ceremony, where Gilbert was given a guard of honour from his fellow riders before symbolically hanging his bike on a hook to mark the end of his 20-year career.

"I couldn't have dreamed it better... it was perfect," Gilbert said, the pouring rain doing nothing to dampen his spirits.

"If you'd asked me how I wanted to end my career, I'd have dreamed of a day like this."

Gilbert then went off to shower and don his tuxedo for a private dinner, featuring many figures who have marked his career. Greipel and Hushovd were among those to make significant journeys to attend, from Germany and Norway repsectively, while Gilbert's former boss at BMC Racing, Jim Ochowicz, flew over from the USA.

There was another special guest in Eddy Merckx, who had made a surprise guest appearance on the podium. Riders included Niki Terpstra, Tim Declercq, Jurgen Roelandts, Julien Vermote, Johan Vansummeren, and Axel Merckx.

Gilbert thus brought an official end to a 20-year career that featured 80 victories, including his world title, four Amstels, and victories in four of the five Monuments: Tour of Flanders (2017), Paris-Roubaix (2019), Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2011), Il Lombardia (2009, 2010).

His victory at Liège came as part of his all-conquering 2011 campaign, which saw him do the Ardennes quardupple - Brabantse Pijl, Amstel, Flèche Wallonne, Liège - as well as taking the opening stage of the Tour de France and the Belgian road race and time trial titles. For good measure he also won Strade Bianche, Clasica San Sebastian, and the GP de Quebec that year.

You can watch a video montage of the Gilbert's 'last ride' event below.