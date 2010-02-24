Pevenage confirms split from Rock Racing

Rudy Pevenage has distanced himself from Rock Racing (Image credit: AFP)

Rudy Pevenage is no longer associated with Rock Racing, and says that the US-based team still owes him salary from 2009. The Belgian served as the team's Directeur Sportif throughout the 2009 season.

"Together with [team manager] Lorenzo Lapage, since late 2009 I am no longer part of that team," Pevenage told Sportwereld.be. "Besides, Lapage and I still have a few months salary due to us from the people who are or were in charge. I don't have anything more to do with Rock Racing.”

"We set to work ambitiously” at Rock Racing, the 55 year-old said. “In a very short time we created something beautiful with some good sporting results. Lorenzo and I have proved that with limited resources, we could build something good from the ground up.

“Afterwards we felt extremely let down,” Pevenage continued. “There were huge promises, but they were never fulfilled.”

Lapage signed as a Directeur Sportif with Team Astana in December. “For him, a new world opened. Do I still have ambitions? Why not? They just have to call me.”

Pevenage rode professionally from 1976 to 1988 before going into team management. He is best known as the mentor of German Jan Ullrich, with whom he worked at Telekom, Coast/Bianchi and T-Mobile. He was suspended along with Ullrich before the start of the 2006 Tour de France for their alleged connection to Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes and Operación Puerto.