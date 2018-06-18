Peter Sagan extends WorldTour lead after Tour de Suisse
Porte climbs to fifth, Quick-Step maintain firm hold on team classification
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has extended his lead in the WorldTour rankings after taking a victory at the recent Tour de Suisse, his 16th at the nine-day race. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) jumped up a massive 19 places to enter the top five after winning the overall classification in Switzerland on his race debut.
Related Articles
Sagan started the race with a sizeable 232-point lead over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The Spaniard had to skip the Swiss race due to illness, and while he enjoyed a strong showing at the Route d’Occitaine, his absence allowed Sagan to add to his buffer at the top of the rankings.
The Tour de Suisse has been a happy hunting ground for Sagan over the years and he added to his record tally on day two after his team finished fourth in the team time trial. The world champion also took a third place on stage 3 to add a few more WorldTour points to his haul.
Porte enjoyed a dominant week at the Tour de Suisse, thanks to a strong start to the race with victory in the team time trial. The BMC Racing rider earned a tidy 500 points for his overall win, which was enough to bump him into fifth place ahead of the Tour de France. Second-placed overall Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also leapt up the standings to 14th while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into 23rd after starting the race down in 53rd.
The performances of Porte and his teammates, with Kung winning the final time trial, gave BMC Racing a big boost in the team rankings. They remain fifth in the overall standings but have cut their deficit to the top by almost 400 points. The team classification remains much the same as it was before the Tour de Suisse with just Sunweb and UAE Team Emirates moving one place up. Quick-Step Floors still hold a very strong grip on the classification with Mitchelton-Scott in second place, more than 2,000 points behind the Belgian outfit.
WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1984
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1682
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1472
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1397
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1345
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|1303
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1297
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1215
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1211
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1205
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1080
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1063
|13
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1051
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1034
|15
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|1021
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1013
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|979
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|950
|19
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|940
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|938
|#
|Team
|Points
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|8499
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6142
|3
|Team Sky
|5994
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5805
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|5399
|6
|Movistar Team
|5166
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|4896
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|4517
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4081
|10
|Team Sunweb
|3728
|11
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|3504
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|3274
|13
|UAE Team Emirates
|2931
|14
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|2828
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|2685
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|1740
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|1623
|18
|Dimension Data
|1345
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy