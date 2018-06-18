Peter Sagan extends WorldTour lead after Tour de Suisse

Trending

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (BMC Racing) celebrates winning the 2018 Tour de suisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has extended his lead in the WorldTour rankings after taking a victory at the recent Tour de Suisse, his 16th at the nine-day race. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) jumped up a massive 19 places to enter the top five after winning the overall classification in Switzerland on his race debut.

Sagan started the race with a sizeable 232-point lead over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The Spaniard had to skip the Swiss race due to illness, and while he enjoyed a strong showing at the Route d’Occitaine, his absence allowed Sagan to add to his buffer at the top of the rankings.

The Tour de Suisse has been a happy hunting ground for Sagan over the years and he added to his record tally on day two after his team finished fourth in the team time trial. The world champion also took a third place on stage 3 to add a few more WorldTour points to his haul.

Porte enjoyed a dominant week at the Tour de Suisse, thanks to a strong start to the race with victory in the team time trial. The BMC Racing rider earned a tidy 500 points for his overall win, which was enough to bump him into fifth place ahead of the Tour de France. Second-placed overall Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also leapt up the standings to 14th while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into 23rd after starting the race down in 53rd.

The performances of Porte and his teammates, with Kung winning the final time trial, gave BMC Racing a big boost in the team rankings. They remain fifth in the overall standings but have cut their deficit to the top by almost 400 points. The team classification remains much the same as it was before the Tour de Suisse with just Sunweb and UAE Team Emirates moving one place up. Quick-Step Floors still hold a very strong grip on the classification with Mitchelton-Scott in second place, more than 2,000 points behind the Belgian outfit.

WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1984
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1682
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1472
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1397
5Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1345
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1303
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1297
8Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team1215
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1211
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1205
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1080
12Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli1063
13Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1051
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1034
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott1021
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1013
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott979
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb950
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo940
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky938

Team Classification
#TeamPoints
1Quick-Step Floors8499
2Mitchelton-Scott6142
3Team Sky5994
4Bora-Hansgrohe5805
5BMC Racing Team5399
6Movistar Team5166
7Astana Pro Team4896
8Bahrain-Merida4517
9AG2R La Mondiale4081
10Team Sunweb3728
11LottoNL-Jumbo3504
12Lotto Soudal3274
13UAE Team Emirates2931
14EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2828
15Trek-Segafredo2685
16Groupama-FDJ1740
17Katusha-Alpecin1623
18Dimension Data1345

 