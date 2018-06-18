Peter Sagan extends WorldTour lead after Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC Racing) celebrates winning the 2018 Tour de suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wins stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) in the Yellow Leader Jersey stage 7 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has extended his lead in the WorldTour rankings after taking a victory at the recent Tour de Suisse, his 16th at the nine-day race. Richie Porte (BMC Racing) jumped up a massive 19 places to enter the top five after winning the overall classification in Switzerland on his race debut.

Sagan started the race with a sizeable 232-point lead over Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). The Spaniard had to skip the Swiss race due to illness, and while he enjoyed a strong showing at the Route d’Occitaine, his absence allowed Sagan to add to his buffer at the top of the rankings.

The Tour de Suisse has been a happy hunting ground for Sagan over the years and he added to his record tally on day two after his team finished fourth in the team time trial. The world champion also took a third place on stage 3 to add a few more WorldTour points to his haul.

Porte enjoyed a dominant week at the Tour de Suisse, thanks to a strong start to the race with victory in the team time trial. The BMC Racing rider earned a tidy 500 points for his overall win, which was enough to bump him into fifth place ahead of the Tour de France. Second-placed overall Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also leapt up the standings to 14th while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into 23rd after starting the race down in 53rd.

The performances of Porte and his teammates, with Kung winning the final time trial, gave BMC Racing a big boost in the team rankings. They remain fifth in the overall standings but have cut their deficit to the top by almost 400 points. The team classification remains much the same as it was before the Tour de Suisse with just Sunweb and UAE Team Emirates moving one place up. Quick-Step Floors still hold a very strong grip on the classification with Mitchelton-Scott in second place, more than 2,000 points behind the Belgian outfit.

WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 1984 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1682 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1472 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1397 5 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1345 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1303 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1297 8 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1215 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1211 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1205 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1080 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1063 13 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1051 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1034 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 1021 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1013 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 979 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 950 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 940 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 938