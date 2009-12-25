Pedersen makes Footon-Servetto's Tour de France squad

Martin Pedersen (right)

Martin Pedersen got the Christmas present he'd wished for when his team Footon-Servetto guaranteed him a spot at the 2010 Tour de France.

"It's huge. I sit every year and follow the Tour de France on television. It's a boyhood dream for all cyclists to be allowed to ride in the Tour de France, " Pedersen told the Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport.

The news will help him with training over the winter. "I'll try to take it quietly, but it is clear that this will really motivate me. Especially when it is cold and the snow comes down," the 26-year-old said.

The 2010 season marks his return to the ProTour after a two-year-absence. Pedersen rode for Team CSC in 2006 and 2007. In 2008 he joined the Continentalanked Team GLS-Pakke Shop, which was known as Team Capinordic in 2009. He had three wins this season, including Rund um Köln.

Pedersen hopes that his first Grand Tour will help him develop as a rider. “There must be big races and long stage race in order to reach a higher level as a cyclist.”

His goal at the 2010 Tour is to gather experience, especially from the other riders. "I'll learn a lot. There are many who have ridden it many times before and know how to cope with it, where as I will be thinking about how exciting it is instead of focusing on the stages.”