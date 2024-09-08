Paul Magnier suffered brain concussion in Tour of Britain crash

Triple stage winner neo-pro crashed on final stage

Picture by Elliot Keenâ€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹/British Cycling/via SWpix.com - 07/09/2024 - Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024 - Stage 5: The West Northamptonshire Stage Northampton to Northampton - Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Neo-pro Paul Magnier crashed out of the Tour of Britain during hectic stage 6 on Sunday, and the Soudal Quick-Step Team confirmed he suffered a concussion in the fall.

“Paul underwent a CT scan which revealed a serious brain concussion that requires him to spend the night in the hospital. At the same time, the 20-year-old suffered some serious abrasions to his elbow and knee that will need some stitching,” the team stated in a medical update.

