Paul Magnier suffered brain concussion in Tour of Britain crash
Triple stage winner neo-pro crashed on final stage
Neo-pro Paul Magnier crashed out of the Tour of Britain during hectic stage 6 on Sunday, and the Soudal Quick-Step Team confirmed he suffered a concussion in the fall.
“Paul underwent a CT scan which revealed a serious brain concussion that requires him to spend the night in the hospital. At the same time, the 20-year-old suffered some serious abrasions to his elbow and knee that will need some stitching,” the team stated in a medical update.
The revelation at this year’s Tour of Britain, Magnier had dominated the bunch sprints, winning three of the five stages and aiming to contest the expected sprint on the final stage. His teammates double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe provided some of the firepower to help position him in the first five stages.
But, the French rider missed the key split during the aggressive 158.4 km stage 6, when the peloton encountered crosswinds as they raced from Lowestoft to Felixstowe. While part of a large chase group with most of his teammates, Magnier crashed with about 35km remaining. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) also went down in the same incident and abandoned the race.
Magnier, who had secured the red points jersey, was immediately taken to the hospital in Ipswich for a series of investigations.
Since joining Soudal-QuickStep this year, Magnier has claimed victories at the Tour of Oman and the Trofeo Ses Salines - Felanitx. He also added two stage wins at Under-23 events, securing triumphs at both the Course de la Paix and the Giro Next Gen.
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.