Patrick Konrad joins Lidl-Trek for 2024

Lidl-Trek have continued their activity in the transfer market by signing Patrick Konrad on a two-year contract. The Austrian is the team’s fourth new signing for 2024 after Tao Geoghegan Hart, Jonathan Milan and Andrea Bagioli.

Konrad joins from Bora-Hansgrohe, where he has spent his entire professional career to date. A reliable climber, Konrad has twice placed in the top 10 overall at the Giro d’Italia and he won into Saint Gaudens on the 2021 Tour de France.

"New beginnings always bring new motivation, so I am really looking forward to this new chapter," Konrad said in a statement released by his new team.

"I think I am quite good on different terrains, so we will find out about my exact role as soon as we start to plan the next season. Anyway, I hope I can help the Team achieve great successes. I want to help achieve the Team’s goals for the season whilst in terms of personal goals, I would love to take another Grand Tour stage win.”

Konrad has also shone in weeklong stage races and at the Ardennes Classics, placing third overall at the 2019 Tour de Suisse and finishing 8th at Liège-Bastogne-Liège this year. The two-time Austrian champion is likely to form part of the core of riders around fellow new signing Geoghegan Hart, who will lead Lidl-Trek’s Grand Tour challenge following his arrival from Ineos.

“Patrick Konrad is a rider that we believe will fit well inside the Lidl-Trek family, both in a sporting and social sense," said general manager Luca Guercilen. "His track record as a strong climber, combined with his approach to teamwork aligns seamlessly with our team values. Patrick has demonstrated that he can perform in a variety of races, whether that be for a team or personal goal. We believe his presence will not only elevate our collective performance but also contribute positively to the team's atmosphere.”