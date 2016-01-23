Pat Shaw enjoying Tour Down Under debut with UniSA-Australia

Image 1 of 4 Pat Shaw takes the victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 4 Pat Shaw atop the men's podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 4 Pat Shaw raises his arm in celebration (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 4 Sam Davis and Pat Shaw on the front for Huon-Genesys (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au)

Pat Shaw is regarded as the experienced team captain on his AvantiIsowhey team yet somewhat ironically the 29-year-old is making his WorldTour debut this week with the UniSA-Australia team at the Tour Down Under.

In what is the University of South Australia’s silver anniversary and the wildcard team’s 16th appearance at the race, there is certain level of expectation of performances for UniSA-Australia at the race. Sean Lake took up the challenge on stage 1, winning the first KOM jersey of the race but on stage 4 it was Shaw’s team to stick his nose in the wind in the breakaway.

Speaking with Cyclingnews at the start of the stage in Norwood, a prescient Shaw explained how he saw the day playing out and what his role would be.

“I have taken on a bit of team captain role but we have a lot of wise heads in this team, Pat Lane who also came to Avanti Isowhey this year, has added such experience and he’s just so calm in the environment which helps,” Shaw said. “I’ll just take what comes. If I get into a move today I’ll enjoy that, if not I’ll embrace that next part of the chapter, which will be to help to sprint train. That’s just how I’ve always been, if there is an opportunity I’ll take it but if it doesn’t happen then I’ll help someone else who has a better chance of creating something good.”



