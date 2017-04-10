Paris-Roubaix: Blood, sweat, mud and tears – Gallery

Image 1 of 36 A Fassa-Bortolo and U.S. Postal Service rider crash on the cobbles during the 2003 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Trentin recovers on the Roubaix velodrome (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 36 Niccolo Bonifazio works his way through the melee of journalists and fans (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 36 Exhaustion on the velodrome (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 36 Jay Thomson hydrates at the finish (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 36 A Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij rider heads to the team buses (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 36 Owain Doull crashed early in the race and finished outside the time limit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 36 Dylan van Baarle made the top twenty in 2017 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 36 Gianni Moscon of Team Sky finished fifth in 2017 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 36 Yoann Offredo of Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 36 Mud, sweat and spit (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 36 Nils Politt of Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 36 Marcus Burghardt with his partner in the track centre (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 36 Adrien Petit of Direct Energie speaks to reporters following his 9th place finish (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 36 Daniel Oss of BMC Racing (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 36 Movistar rider Alex Dowsett finished the race in 66th place (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 36 Edvald Boasson Hagen finished 64th following his 5th place finish in 2016 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 36 Matteo Trentin following his fifth Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 36 Smiles from Cannondale-Drapac following a podium finish (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 36 Even the TV Motos can come into difficulty on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Sylvain Chavanel crashes in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Greg Van Avermaet hit the stones during the 2014 edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 If one rider goes down, there can be nowhere to hide on the narrow secteurs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Jonas Rickaert clutches his elbow following a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Fabian Cancellara's crash in 2016 ended any hopes of a fourth Paris-Roubaix victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Tom Boonen crosses the Roubaix velodrome finish line for the final time in 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Oliver Naesen loses a rear derailleur (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Lotto-Soudal teammates console each other following the 257km race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Nikolas Maes breathes a sigh of relief (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 36 2016 champion Mathew Hayman reflects following the 2017 edition (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 36 Bernie Eisel speaks to the press (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 36 Jasha Sutterlin finishes 40th in the 2017 edition (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 36 A dusty edition masked every rider that finished (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 36 Manuel Quinziato was part of Greg Van Avermaet's winning team in 2017 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 36 A rare smile following the Hell of the North (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media)

Since 1896, Paris-Roubaix has been raced with the only interruptions occurring during the First and Second World Wars. Legend has it that when journalists returned to the area for the first race following the hiatus in 1919, the area was in such a state of disrepair it was described as 'Le Enfer du Nord' or 'The Hell of the North'.

Despite the carnage, the cobbled roads, or pavé survived and the race continues over a century later.

In the modern era, cyclists, journalists and fans continue to descend upon the area to see the spectacle that is the hardest and most famous of the one-day Monuments. Despite the crashes, blood, sweat, mud and tears that inevitably ensue each year, nothing quite compares to the carnage that befell the region during the World Wars of the twentieth century.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at one of sports toughest and at times, most brutal spectacle.

