Paris-Camembert: Ferron outkicks Costiou from two-rider breakaway for victory

Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) outkicked his breakaway partner Éwen Costiou (Arkéa-Samsic) to win the 2023 Paris-Camembert.

The duo stole away from a lead group of nine riders with less than 16km to go in the 209km race and held off a trio of chasers with 15 seconds to spare on the final 5km run-in to Livarot-Pays-d'Auge.

Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Pro Cycling) took the final podium spot ahead of Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

It was a fight for redemption for Ferron, who was third on GC earlier this month at the Pays de la Loire Tour, since he finished second last year in the UCI 1.1 race.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)