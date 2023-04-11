Paris-Camembert: Ferron outkicks Costiou from two-rider breakaway for victory
Dversnes grabs third place from trio of chasers
Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) outkicked his breakaway partner Éwen Costiou (Arkéa-Samsic) to win the 2023 Paris-Camembert.
The duo stole away from a lead group of nine riders with less than 16km to go in the 209km race and held off a trio of chasers with 15 seconds to spare on the final 5km run-in to Livarot-Pays-d'Auge.
Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Pro Cycling) took the final podium spot ahead of Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).
It was a fight for redemption for Ferron, who was third on GC earlier this month at the Pays de la Loire Tour, since he finished second last year in the UCI 1.1 race.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).