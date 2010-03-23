Pan Am Mountain Bike Championship expecting record-breaking participation

Image 1 of 12 Roots make for some interesting technical riding (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 2 of 12 A racer competes on the Pan Am course in Guatemala. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 3 of 12 The start of a local race held over the weekend of March 20-21. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 4 of 12 A woman rides Guatemalan singletrack. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 5 of 12 Two competitors on Guatamalan singletrack. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 6 of 12 Locals came out to watch the racers. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 7 of 12 A racer blazes around the cross country course. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 8 of 12 A grassy singletrack section of the Pan Am cross country course. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 9 of 12 The course just before it dives back into the woods. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 10 of 12 The greenery makes for tighter singletrack (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 11 of 12 The Pan American cross country course for 2010. (Image credit: Netzer Quan) Image 12 of 12 Racers speed to the finish in Guatemala. (Image credit: Netzer Quan)

Organizers of the Pan American Mountain Bike Championships, which serve as the Continental Championships for North, South and Central America, are expecting to break attendance records for this year's event, April 7-11 in Guatemala. A total of 21 delegations have confirmed their participation.

Related Articles Guatemala to host Pan Am Championships

Work has been recently completed on the cross country, downhill and four cross courses, which now await the arrival of the racers. The cross country course is four miles long and depicted in the associated photos. It was tested this past weekend by racers competing in a local event.

UCI Commisioners have also been assigned, including Ludwing Johanssen (Antidoping Inspector), Josee Bedard (Head of the panel of commissioners) and Simon Burney (Technical Delegate).

Thirty-six anti-doping controls have been planned for the international event.

During the event, the Hotel and Conference Center Conquistador will serve as race headquarters for technical meetings, accreditation and registration.

Delegates and some teams are expected to begin arriving in Guatemala during the first few days of April.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the Pan American Championships.