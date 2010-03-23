Pan Am Mountain Bike Championship expecting record-breaking participation
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Course completed, tested and ready for international racers
Organizers of the Pan American Mountain Bike Championships, which serve as the Continental Championships for North, South and Central America, are expecting to break attendance records for this year's event, April 7-11 in Guatemala. A total of 21 delegations have confirmed their participation.
Work has been recently completed on the cross country, downhill and four cross courses, which now await the arrival of the racers. The cross country course is four miles long and depicted in the associated photos. It was tested this past weekend by racers competing in a local event.
UCI Commisioners have also been assigned, including Ludwing Johanssen (Antidoping Inspector), Josee Bedard (Head of the panel of commissioners) and Simon Burney (Technical Delegate).
Thirty-six anti-doping controls have been planned for the international event.
During the event, the Hotel and Conference Center Conquistador will serve as race headquarters for technical meetings, accreditation and registration.
Delegates and some teams are expected to begin arriving in Guatemala during the first few days of April.
Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the Pan American Championships.
