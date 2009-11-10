Paez confirms as king of Colombia

Leonardo Paez (TX-Active Bianchi) won the Colombian cross country national championship. (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Leonardo Paez wrapped up his season in style this weekend by winning the Colombian cross country national championship in Sevilla, in the department of Valle del Cauca.

Paez bided his time until the fourth of eight laps of the circuit. Then, he forced the pace, getting away from his competition and ultimately finishing with a solo win.

"We expected that Leonardo would win back the title," confessed TX-Active Bianchi team manager Massimo Ghirotto. "Yet, we are particularly satisfied by his performance. This is a worthy way to finish off a very positive season."

It was a good day for his TX-Active Bianchi team as Paez's teammate Julio Caro finished fourth in the same event.

