Owain Doull signs for Team Sky

Team Sky has confirmed the signing of Owain Doull for the 2017 season. The Welshman, who won an Olympic gold medal in the team pursuit last week, will ride as a stagiaire for Sky for the remainder of the current campaign.

The deal was already agreed last winter and news of Doull's move to Sky was broken by Wiggins himself at the Tour of California, though the team could not confirm the transfer until after August 1.

"When Team Sky formed in 2010 I was 16 years old and I'd just started racing properly as a junior," Doull said. "It's always been a bit of a boyhood dream to try and join Sky. So to finally be at a stage where I'm about to start racing for the team, and then joining the team properly in 2017, is a bit surreal."

Doull rode for Continental outfit An Post-Chain Reaction in 2014 but rejected the overtures of Europcar to join the nascent Wiggins outfit last season, where he was better able to combine road duties with his Olympic preparations.

Three of the four members of Great Britain's victorious team pursuit squad – Doull, Bradley Wiggins and Steven Burke – ride for the Wiggins team. Doull claimed two Worlds silver medals in the team pursuit during his time at Wiggins, but also raced a road programme that included events such as the Tour of Britain and Tour of California.

"I've ridden against Sky at some of the bigger races like the Tour of Britain for team Wiggins. To see how they operate is pretty special," Doull said. "I've also been watching as a fan how the team race, tuning into events like the Tour and seeing how the riders go about that. It's something that's incredible to watch, and the way they approach big targets with all the preparation towards it - it's the next level."

The signing of Doull brings to nine the number of British riders on the Team Sky roster, and his arrival was welcomed by team manager Dave Brailsford. "From a personal perspective it's always great to be bringing young British talent into Team Sky and it reflects very well on the investment and support Sky has provided through the British Cycling programme, the Wiggins team and, of course, Team Sky," he said. "We're looking forward to having Owain as part of the team."