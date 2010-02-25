Overend, Fisher, Furtado help make Trips for Kids' fundraiser a success

Mountain bike pioneers and Bay Area Community members raised nearly $3,000 for Trips for Kids at the annual Brews, Bike and Bucks party. (Image credit: Jon Suzuki)

Trips for Kids' annual Brews, Bikes and Bucks fundraiser held Sunday, February 21, attracted more mountain bike pioneers, along with dozens of Bay Area-based mountain bikers, than it has since its inception 12 years ago. The raffle ticket and drink sales along with the silent auction revenue brought in nearly $3,000 to support Trips for Kids' mission to take underserved youth around the world on mountain bike excursions.

Mountain bike superstars in attendance included Gary Fisher, Ned Overend, Juli Furtado, Joe Breeze, Scot Nicol, Otis Guy, Ross Shafer, Jacquie Phelan, Charles Kelly, Sky Yaeger, Steve Potts, Rich Sutton, Michael Kelley and Chris Lang.

"This event is such a great opportunity for the founders of mountain biking and mountain biking enthusiasts to gather and celebrate the sport," said Marilyn Price, Trips for Kids (TFK) founder and director.

"Many of the same people attend every year because the party is such a good time, but I think this year's Brews, Bikes and Bucks event was enormously successful because of the energy of the people there."





"I like donating my place to Trips for Kids because it is such a great locally based organization that gets kids out of the concrete jungle into nature," said Noah Berry, Broken Drum owner. "With Marilyn at the helm and all the great people, I can't imagine a better group to donate time and effort to."