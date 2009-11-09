Outsports Cup gets TV time for 2010

2009 Outsports Cup podium (Image credit: www.go-mrp.com)

Greece is stepping up its television coverage of two sports - mountain biking and running. The SKAI Channel reached an agreement with organizers of the Outsports Cup to show parts of the seven races that will comprise the 2010 series. The series dates and venues for next season was also released.

The races will get air time on the network's morning zone and the Saturday zone. The two organizations are partnering to bring more coverage of both sports to the public given the increasing popularity of each activity. Additionaly, the partnership is trying to draw awareness to environmental concerns through sport.

The Mountain Bike and Running Cup (MBRC) will start on March 13,2 2010, in Krioneri in Attica. Both disciplines will race a time trial in one of the few remaining green areas of the capital. Six more rounds of point to point cross country racing will follow. All events are category 1 or 2 UCI events.

The 2009 Outsports Cup series drew 1,144 athletes from all over Greece and seven other countries during seven races.

2010 Outsports Mountain Bike Cup

March 13-14: Round 1 - Krioneri in Attica (time trial) (C2)

March 27-28: Round 2 - Kardamyli in Messinia (cross country) (C2)

April 17-18: Round 3 - Lailias in Serres (cross country) (C2)

May 8-9: Round 4 - Palaioi Porroi in Pieria (cross country) (C1)

May 29-30: Round 5 - Kalavrita in Ahaia (cross country) (C2)

June 19-20: Round 6 - Elati in Trikala (cross country) (C1)

July 3-4: Round 7 - Vigla Ski Resort in Florina (cross country (C2)

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.