Oscar Sevilla plans to race at least one more year

Oscar Sevilla may be 45 but the rider who came second in the Vuelta a España two decades ago isn’t yet looking to retire, with the rider for Colombian continental squad Team Medellin planning to continue on through 2022.

The Spanish rider, who is now firmly ensconced in Colombia, told one of the nation’s newspapers that while he thinks about retirement, it is not a move he is ready for yet.

“I'm not the kid who said I'm going to win this and that, no,” Sevilla told El Colombiano. “Now I think about enjoying myself, I think I can still contribute a lot, I love this sport.

“I don't want a dream to turn into a nightmare or an obligation. The moment I get up and feel that I can no longer give the same as before, I will make the decision to retire. I know there is less than more, but I still want to race next year and from then on we will see what happens.”

Sevilla turned professional in 1998 with the Kelme-Costa Blanca team before moving to Phonak and T-Mobile. After being implicated in the Operacion Puerto blood doping inquiry and testing positive for hydroxyethyl starch in 2010, his shift away from the top-tier teams was decided and the Spanish rider ultimately moved to Colombia, where he now races with Team Medellin-EPM.

His first career victory was a stage win at the Tour de Romandie in 1999, and along with GC topping results at a number of 2.1 ranked stage races, he took a second overall in the Vuelta a España in 2001 and a fourth in 2002, along with a Tour de France top 10 in 2001.

He has continued to step onto the podium to this day, coming third in the Joe Martin Stage Race this year, winning one stage and taking second in another at the Vuelta a Colombia as well as delivering second overall at the Vuelta al Tachira en Bicicleta after making three trips to the podium for his stage results during the race.

“Winning or being second or third says a lot, having enthusiasm is the key, as well as the environment of the team,” Sevilla told El Colombiano. “I feel young, with a spark.”